Five years on, key suspect in RJ murder out of cops’ reach

KOCHI: In 2018, 36-year-old radio jockey Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was brutally hacked to death near Attingal. Five years on, the case is yet to reach its logical end as the prime suspect, NRI businessman Abdul Sathar, remains in Qatar out of reach of the Kerala police.

The crime took place around 1.30am on March 27, 2018. Rajesh, a native of Kilimanoor, was hacked in front of his recording studio at Madavoor under the Pallickal police station limits. One of his friends who was with him, was also attacked but escaped with minor injuries. Rajesh's murder put the police in a fix as several people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder. After a month-long probe, a special investigation team led by then Attingal DySP P Anilkumar, identified Sathar as the prime suspect.

However, he is reportedly stuck in Qatar following a travel ban imposed on him over some financial issues. Several lookout notices and alerts have been issued, but to no avail. Anilkumar passed away last year, soon after his retirement.

The district police had filed a chargesheet against 10 of the 11 accused. At present, its trial proceedings are over at the Principal Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram and police have issued another lookout notice for Sathar. Court arguments are on too. However, the prosecution can move forward with the case and the court can pronounce a verdict only after Sathar is taken into custody.

“Efforts are on to nab Sathar. He will be taken into custody soon,” said a senior officer with the Pallickal police station. Sathar plotted Rajesh's murder owing to personal grudge. Rajesh had been in a relationship with Sathar's former wife, a dance trainer in Qatar. Rajesh and the woman got acquainted in Qatar.

As per the probe, Sathar hired his gym trainer Salih Bin Jalal aka Alibhai from Doha to execute the murder. Alibhai and co-accused Shanseer hacked Rajesh, while Appunni, another accused, prevented Rajesh from escaping. Yasir Aboobacker, 22, a software engineer from Oachira who worked in Bengaluru helped the assailants carry out the crime.

Swathi Santhosh, a man from Kundara in Kollam, arranged the weapons for the crime, while Sanu, who was nabbed from Thodupuzha, and Shanseer hid the weapons after the murder. The police said Alibhai came to India, committed the murder with the team that he hired, and immediately flew back to Qatar. Sanu was arrested first, then Yasir and Swathi Santhosh.

Alibhai was nabbed at the end of April 2018, after he was deported to Thiruvananthapuram from Doha following alerts sent to all airports. With the exception of Sathar, all others have been arrested. Police zeroed in on the involvement of Sathar and others after analysing the call detail records from Rajesh's phone. The statement from Rajesh's friend who was attacked proved crucial in the case.

When he was attacked by the gang, Rajesh had been talking to the woman, his lover, on the phone. She then called another of Rajesh's friend, saying he was in danger. By the time his friend reached the spot, Rajesh had died.

Rajesh worked with Red FM before joining a radio station in Doha. He later returned to his native place and was associated with a local mimicry troupe.

The murder took place around 1.30am on March 27, 2018. Rajesh was hacked in front of his recording studio at Madavoor. When he was attacked by the gang, Rajesh had been talking to his lover on the phone. She called a friend of Rajesh, saying he was in danger. But by the time his friend reached the spot, Rajesh had died. A friend who was with him, was also attacked.

