Kochi Corp fast-tracks e-governance programme

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi municipal corporation is planning to develop a mobile application for citizen services as part of its endeavour to move to 100% e-governance this year. The civic body is in talks with Information Kerala Mission (IKM) to develop a mobile application where citizens can pay taxes, avail birth/death certificates and also raise complaints about street lights, canal cleaning, waste management or anything that comes under Kochi Corporation’s limit.

“This will ensure more transparency in the work and citizens will not need to come to the corporation office for any paperwork,”Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said.

Being criticised for its failure to implement e-governance, the Kochi corporation is on a mission to get ahead of other Local Self-Government Departments (LSGDs) in the state by providing more facilities to the citizens. Almost 90% of the data work on property tax payment, birth, marriage and death certificates have been completed.

Works are ongoing to start asset registration online. “Once we start providing these services online to the public, Kochi Corporation will stand on par with other LSGD,” Anilkumar said.

“Kochi Corporation will also soon provide online licence renewal options to existing holders.As of now, only new applicants can apply online. The project is being designed will be launched by the chief minister hopefully by February,” he added.

Kochi Corporation is also in talks with IKM to launch an e-governance project that will take care the needs of the LSGDs for the next 10 years.

