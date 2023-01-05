Patent for CUSAT researchers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been granted Indian patent for a system to detect handwriting disability. Dr Santosh Kumar M B, associate professor at School of Engineering,

Sangeetha Chandran, research scholar at department of computer applications and principal investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A) project under the department of science and technology, have been granted an Indian patent for their invention titled ‘system to detect handwriting disability and thereof’. The novel invention has been named, in short, ‘LikhDhi’. Likh means ‘writing’ in Malayalam, and Dhi means ‘intelligence’ in Sanskrit.

KOCHI: Two researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been granted Indian patent for a system to detect handwriting disability. Dr Santosh Kumar M B, associate professor at School of Engineering, Sangeetha Chandran, research scholar at department of computer applications and principal investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A) project under the department of science and technology, have been granted an Indian patent for their invention titled ‘system to detect handwriting disability and thereof’. The novel invention has been named, in short, ‘LikhDhi’. Likh means ‘writing’ in Malayalam, and Dhi means ‘intelligence’ in Sanskrit.