14 eateries shut down, notice issued to 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 14 restaurants were shut down, and rectification notices were issued to 16 other eateries in Kochi in the inspection carried out by the Food Safety Department in the last three days in the wake of the death of a nurse due to food poisoning in Kottayam.

Extensive inspections were conducted at Kalamassery, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Thrikkakara and Paravur. In the inspection by the Food Safety Department on Thursday,which was part of the state-wide drive, Grace Hotel in Muvattupuzha, Thalassery Food Magic, Ambalapady, Ruchikootu Hotel Varapuzha, PMD Hotel, Malayattoor, St Thomas Hotel, Spice of Sheikh, Kalamassery, Saravana Bhavan and Manjali Biriyani at Vazhakala, were closed down .

So far, the department has conducted inspections in more than 80 eateries. “Samples have been collected from 52 restaurants and a total of Rs 70,500 were collected as fine from 11 eateries in the last few days for serious misconduct and operating without a license,” said John Vijaykumar, Assistant food safety commissioner, Ernakulam. “Month-old food stored in the fridge and stale meat were also found,” he added.

He also said three squads, consisting of seven food safety officers each, carried out the drive and in the coming days more inspections would be held. “Strict action will be taken against the establishments that do not comply with hygiene standards,”officials said.

