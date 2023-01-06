A cosy, lovely space for the guest

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A guest bedroom is one space in the house that is often overlooked and is typically unused. But the space does demand attention to detail and is the perfect place to experiment with your decorative skill.

A guest room needs to be a calming retreat. Instead of filling up the space with your favourite things, as a host, you should think about what the guest requires for a cosy and comfortable stay.

Here’s the list of essential additions required in every guest room.

Cut down personalised decor

When designing a guest room, make sure to not fill it up with trinkets, accessories, or items relatable to the host. Photo frames of the family shouldn’t be part of the decor. Instead, a gallery wall with art can be a good option. That is because a guest should never have the feeling that they are sleeping in someone else’s room. Some books and a bunch of fresh flowers are also some good picks.

Bedding

A good quality duvet and pillow are important to ensure that the guest gets a comfortable sleep. Crisp white sheets in either cotton or linen will give a hotel-inspired look. Dressing the bed with down bedding can enhance sleep quality. In addition to a duvet, a quilt in linen texture can provide a rich look to the bed. White, natural shades, blues, and flagstone are preferred colours for the quilt. Provide at least four pillows for guests with different fullness options so they can pick what’s comfortable.

Storage

A built-in wardrobe will not just keep the clutter at bay but provide a beautiful focal point to the room. You can go from panelled doors, plastered to wallpapered ones. Also, the host family can use the wardrobe later on. In addition to the wardrobe, small storage spaces in the bed can also be a good option.

Statement headboard

A statement headboard for the bed is a good choice. This would make the guest feel like they are in a modern bedroom rather than that they are in someone else’s room. A headboard in a statement shape can accentuate the entire room. Bold colours, patterned fabric, or velvets... options are plenty and it’s your call.

Cosy lighting

If possible, put the guest bedroom in a space with plenty of natural light. If that’s not the case, play with lighting to make it bright during the day and warm and welcoming at night. Downlights are a good option. Also, make sure the decorative bedside lamp isn’t blinding. Soft cove lighting not only provides aesthetic appeal but also creates an inviting atmosphere. Having multiple sources of lighting, including hanging lights above each side of the bed, are ideal ways to create a cosy ambience. However, always keep in mind that the guest is new to the space, so easy controls are essential. Also, if the lighting is on dimmer mode, the guest can adjust it as per their need.

Cosy chair

A chair is an often overlooked important bedroom furniture. The guest can curl up on the chair with a book and have some good personal time. A rocking chair can provide a rustic look, whereas a boucle armchair can bring a cosy look. If there is enough space, a desk and a comfortable chair can help the guest have a small workspace.

