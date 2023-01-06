Biennale Pavilion to be opened today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Biennale Pavilion at the Fort Kochi Cabral Yard at 5.30pm on Friday. The TNQ KBF pavilion is designed by architect Samira Rathode.

Delegates, including Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, will attend the inaugural ceremony. It will be followed by an audio-visual essay performance by Jordanian contemporary artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan at 6.30pm. Parimal Shais will perform the ‘Music of Muziris’ at 8pm.

A comics workshop by cartoonist Bharath Murthy, being conducted since Wednesday as part of the Art Room of Biennale ABC project, will continue on Friday at the Ernakulam Multipurpose Hostel from 10am.

Debate on ‘Media Ecologies of Public Truth’ will be conducted at 6pm on Saturday at the Cabral Yard pavilion. It will be chaired by Jeebesh Bagchi. Shaunak Sen, Başak Ertür, and Pallavi Paul will participate.

