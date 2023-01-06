Boat services planned, says Muziris Heritage Project MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Heritage Project (MHP) managing director Manoj Kumar Kini said tourists from the Biennale were not brought to the Muziris area till now because the facilities were not ready on the ground. “We are doing it this year. Till now, the organisers were not confident of bringing the Biennale tourists to the Muziris area (North Paravur and Kodungallur) as the settings were not ready,” Kini said.

“When I was on the other side (before becoming MD of MHP), I used to wonder why Muziris is not part of Kochi-Muziris Biennale. This time when I am here, I went and spoke through the minister (P A Mohammed Riyas) to Bose Krishmachari (KMB president). We became the official partner of KMB,” he said.

Under the tie-up, MHP will have pavilions at three venues of the Kochi Biennale including Kashi Art Gallery and Dutch House, said Kini. At the three venues, MHP will have its galleries where history, panels and artifacts are displayed.

The proposed boat service will be implemented through a tie-up with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). “Our boats do not have the power for such a long ride. The two-hour boat ride will have breaks in between,” said Kini. There will be two boat services every day, as per the initial plan, he said.

He said all the artists of KMB came to the Muziris site via boat. “They returned very happy,” said Kini. Colourfully painted Kochi Biennale autorickshaws will also ply in the Muziris area in the coming days. “We are planning 10 such autos,” he said, adding that Muziris Express buses will run from Ernakulam to Kodungallur.

Regarding the delay in the conservation works at Paliam Museum, Kini said it’s because of contractors leaving the project in between. “Actually the reason for the delay is because it’s not one single project. One single contractor can’t execute the entire work,” said Kini.

