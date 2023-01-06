The big bang show 

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With car sales reaching 38 lakh in 2022, the automobile market expects another leap this year. And this New Year, all eyes are turned to the Auto Expo in Noida from January 11 to 18. After a break of three years due to Covid, the expo is making a comeback this year, and that is why it is all the more special.

Many launches and important announcements are expected in the initial days of the expo. The event will be open to the public from January 13 to 18. The initial two days are for media and business delegates. The 2020 show attracted more than 6 lakh visitors and organizers expect a much bigger crowd this time.

The show is hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in association with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Auto Expo is held once in two years in Delhi and has become a major spot of attraction for auto enthusiasts across the world. As India is one of the largest markets in the world, the trends of popularity here are important for multi-national automobile manufacturers too.

This time, the event has one more major role to play adding impetus to the electric vehicle revolution in India. Several EV manufacturers will showcase their products and new technologies.

And the spectacular show will take place in two venues. While Auto Expo 2023 The MotorShow will be at India Expo Mart in Noida, the Auto Expo 2023 Components will be at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The event will see over 1,500 exhibitors from around 20 countries.

Country pavilions, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) innovation pavilion, bearing pavilion, garage equipment pavilion, EV pavilion, interactive forums, seminars and workshops are major attractions this year.

The event will have a display of vintage cars, art using old vehicles, and a road safety campaign by SIAM are some other highlights.

THE SHOW STOPPERS

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, is poised to captivate the hearts and minds of the audience at the Auto Expo with a range of futuristic products and technologies. It will unveil 16 vehicles — SUVs, EVs, Hybrids, flex-fuel prototypes and products. The show will also see the global premiere of the electric concept SUV, Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and Swift. Maruti showcases are divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone.

TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors plans to showcase a new era of the company. The soon-to-be-launched Punch EV will be a mass attraction element while Tata Curvv and Avinya concepts will make every head turn. Also, it gives a preview of the brand’s Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture.

Vintage cars displayed at The Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India’s theme for Auto Expo 2023 is ‘Beyond mobility world’. The launch of the all-electric SUV Ioniq 5 will take place on January 11. Ioniq 6 and Nexo fuel cell EV will also be showcased. Hyundai’s pavilion will also have a first-of-its-kind Metaverse interactive space. It will launch the much-awaited all-electric SUV on Metaverse using Roblox.

KIA

India’s fastest-growing carmaker, Kia, is all set to showcase the future of mobility at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 with 10 products. It will unveil the electric SUV Kia KA4 and Sorento SUV among others.

MG

MG Motor will bring to the stage many interesting models MG4 electric hatchback, Air City EV concept, MG6 sedan and MG5 electric estate. MG will also announce prices for the midlife facelifts of the Hector and Hector Plus models. The company’s most important model at the motor show will be the two-door Air EV. It will be a small car with big tech features and is expected to have a 200-250km range on a single charge.

Toyota

Toyota is all set to be a part of the mega event with its advanced technology and product line-up based on the concept of ‘the thrill & joy of moving together’. The exciting and distinctive displays are divided into three zones; Technology Zone, Emotional Zone and Environment Zone.

The company will display a range of self-charging hybrid EVs, Plug-in hybrid vehicles, fuel-cell EVs and flex-fuel hybrid EVs. Also on display is the Hydrogen concept technology. An SUV line-up including modified vehicles will be a major highlight.

BYD

The Chinese EV maker BYD will showcase BYD SEAL electric sedan. The 4.8 metre-long sedan is supposed to be an answer to TESLA Model 3. With an 82.5 kWh battery pack, it will offer a range of 700 km.

THE MISS

This time, luxury car makers are not coming to the Expo. Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi are all abstaining. Mass market players, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Citroen, Honda, Nissan, Renault etc will not attend the expo.

MAJOR PARTICIPANTS

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, KIA, MG, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar are the major participants in the passenger vehicle segment. From the commercial vehicle industry, Ashok Leyland, JBN Auto, SML Isuzu and VE Commercial Vehicles will be present. The numbers are much larger in the EV category. More than 25 participants from the pure EV two-wheeler and three-wheeler industry will participate at the expo this year. And in the case of cars, apart from mainstream car makers, BYD, Valve Mobility and Pravaig Dynamics will be at the expo. Also, around 30 exhibitors from the technology/tyre/charging infrastructure /institutes segment will attend the event.

MARUTI CELEBRATES 40TH YEAR WITH BLACK

Celebrating 40 glorious years of Maruti Suzuki, NEXA has announced the launch of a new black edition of its models. All five NEXA vehicles — Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara — will now be available in a striking Pearl Midnight Black shade. The NEXA Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis, all variants of the Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6, and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the Grand Vitara. Prices for the celebratory NEXA Black Edition range of cars remain consistent with the standard range of NEXA cars. Limited edition accessory packs are also introduced.

