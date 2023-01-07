Home Cities Kochi

Dark and sweet

What will be a better time to indulge in a cup of hot cocoa than this cold season? Here are some recipes with a little something special.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Oreo Hot Chocolate

Ingredients
milk, 1/2 sweetened condensed milk, 8 regular oreo cookies, 3tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1tbsp cornstarch, optional

Method
Blend 1 cup milk, sweetened condensed milk, Oreos, cocoa and cornstarch until it becomes smooth.
In 3-quart saucepan over medium or low flame, heat the remaining 3 cups of milk until it is just barely steaming. Whisk occasionally.
Add chocolate Oreo mixture and continue to heat while whisking for 5-0 minutes. Do not allow mixture to boil.
Remove from heat.
Serve topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookies crumbles

Spiked Hot Cocoa

Ingredients
Cocoa powder: 1/3 cup
Sugar: 3/4 cup
Milk: 3 1/2 cups
Pinch of salt
Whiskey: Irish one if you have it, 6 ounces

For the whipped cream
Whipping cream: 1/2 cup
Powdered sugar: 2 teaspoons
Vanilla extract: 1/2 teaspoon
Cinnamon or cocoa powder to garnish

Method
Combine milk, cocoa powder, sugar and salt in a saucepan on medium heat. Whisk it until smooth and creamy and don’t let it boil. Remove from the heat and add whiskey. In a separate bowl whisk the whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Pour the cocoa and whiskey mixture into serving cups and top them with fresh whipped cream and sprinkle the cinnamon.

Peppermint hot chocolate
There’s no better way to add a refreshing zing to your hot chocolate than a little bit of peppermint.

Instructions
In a saucepan, add cream, sugar, milk and vanilla and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and add cocoa, morsels and peppermint. Whisk until everything is melted and smooth. Pour into mugs and top with marshmallows and a candy cane.

Ingredients
Cream: 1/4 cup
Sugar: 1 tbsp
Whole milk: 1 1/4 cups
Vanilla: 1/2 tsp
Cocoa: 1/2 tsp
Semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels: 1/4 cup
Peppermint chips: 1/4 cup
Toppings: marshmallows, candy cane

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp