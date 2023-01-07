Dark and sweet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Oreo Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

milk, 1/2 sweetened condensed milk, 8 regular oreo cookies, 3tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1tbsp cornstarch, optional

Method

Blend 1 cup milk, sweetened condensed milk, Oreos, cocoa and cornstarch until it becomes smooth.

In 3-quart saucepan over medium or low flame, heat the remaining 3 cups of milk until it is just barely steaming. Whisk occasionally.

Add chocolate Oreo mixture and continue to heat while whisking for 5-0 minutes. Do not allow mixture to boil.

Remove from heat.

Serve topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookies crumbles

Spiked Hot Cocoa

Ingredients

Cocoa powder: 1/3 cup

Sugar: 3/4 cup

Milk: 3 1/2 cups

Pinch of salt

Whiskey: Irish one if you have it, 6 ounces

For the whipped cream

Whipping cream: 1/2 cup

Powdered sugar: 2 teaspoons

Vanilla extract: 1/2 teaspoon

Cinnamon or cocoa powder to garnish

Method

Combine milk, cocoa powder, sugar and salt in a saucepan on medium heat. Whisk it until smooth and creamy and don’t let it boil. Remove from the heat and add whiskey. In a separate bowl whisk the whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Pour the cocoa and whiskey mixture into serving cups and top them with fresh whipped cream and sprinkle the cinnamon.

Peppermint hot chocolate

There’s no better way to add a refreshing zing to your hot chocolate than a little bit of peppermint.

Instructions

In a saucepan, add cream, sugar, milk and vanilla and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and add cocoa, morsels and peppermint. Whisk until everything is melted and smooth. Pour into mugs and top with marshmallows and a candy cane.

Ingredients

Cream: 1/4 cup

Sugar: 1 tbsp

Whole milk: 1 1/4 cups

Vanilla: 1/2 tsp

Cocoa: 1/2 tsp

Semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels: 1/4 cup

Peppermint chips: 1/4 cup

Toppings: marshmallows, candy cane

