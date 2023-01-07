Dark and sweet

KOCHI: Oreo Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
milk, 1/2 sweetened condensed milk, 8 regular oreo cookies, 3tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1tbsp cornstarch, optional
Method
Blend 1 cup milk, sweetened condensed milk, Oreos, cocoa and cornstarch until it becomes smooth.
In 3-quart saucepan over medium or low flame, heat the remaining 3 cups of milk until it is just barely steaming. Whisk occasionally.
Add chocolate Oreo mixture and continue to heat while whisking for 5-0 minutes. Do not allow mixture to boil.
Remove from heat.
Serve topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookies crumbles
Spiked Hot Cocoa
Ingredients
Cocoa powder: 1/3 cup
Sugar: 3/4 cup
Milk: 3 1/2 cups
Pinch of salt
Whiskey: Irish one if you have it, 6 ounces
For the whipped cream
Whipping cream: 1/2 cup
Powdered sugar: 2 teaspoons
Vanilla extract: 1/2 teaspoon
Cinnamon or cocoa powder to garnish
Method
Combine milk, cocoa powder, sugar and salt in a saucepan on medium heat. Whisk it until smooth and creamy and don’t let it boil. Remove from the heat and add whiskey. In a separate bowl whisk the whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Pour the cocoa and whiskey mixture into serving cups and top them with fresh whipped cream and sprinkle the cinnamon.
Peppermint hot chocolate
There’s no better way to add a refreshing zing to your hot chocolate than a little bit of peppermint.
Instructions
In a saucepan, add cream, sugar, milk and vanilla and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and add cocoa, morsels and peppermint. Whisk until everything is melted and smooth. Pour into mugs and top with marshmallows and a candy cane.
Ingredients
Cream: 1/4 cup
Sugar: 1 tbsp
Whole milk: 1 1/4 cups
Vanilla: 1/2 tsp
Cocoa: 1/2 tsp
Semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels: 1/4 cup
Peppermint chips: 1/4 cup
Toppings: marshmallows, candy cane