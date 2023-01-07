Detox for a new start

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Come festivities, all the diet plans go for a toss. Celebrations are meaningless without desserts, sweets and cocktails. However, while binge eating your favourites, you end up putting a pause on your ‘healthy eating’ habit. As Christmas and New Year weeks are over, it’s time the body gets proper nourishment. Thiruvananthapuram-based chef Arun Vijayakumar who focuses more on rejuvenating food for the body says the primary step of detoxifying is to know the elements for it.

From vegetables to fluids, the lists of detoxifying agents in your daily meal are plenty, he says. “Brown rice, red cabbage, and beetroot are good for cleansing the liver as it is a package of magnesium, iron and Vitamin C. Then garlic is good when taken raw or sauteed in your dish. Ginger has antioxidants in it. And one of the super detox food for the body is lemon,” he says.

“Do not hesitate next time to sprinkle some apple cider vinegar on your salad bowl as it is a good detox. A sprinkling pinch of turmeric is also good as it has the power to eliminate toxins in the body.”

According to him, cauliflower, broccoli, almonds, soaked raisins, sunflower and watermelon seeds, black pepper etc are a few detoxifying elements. “One plant-based detox food I suggest is Nutri-Detox salad which is a package of nutrients.

It can replace your main course meals,” he says. The toxins are accumulated in the body due to a diet which has more salty and sugary ingredients. The processed food and its heavy intake are a reason for such toxins, says Uma Kalyani, dietitian and yoga trainer.

“At parties, it’s hard for us to ignore the pastries and other spicy salty savouries. But try to eat it in a moderate ratio. When detoxifying make sure to incorporate more vegetables, fruits and liquids,” she says.

However, don’t overcook the vegetables, she warns. “Home-cooked meals are better which are rich in fibre,” she adds.

As 2023 marks the international year of millet, she suggests that food made using whole grains is a good source to cleanse the toxins in the body. “Millets are considered the traditional food crops of the country, before even rice, wheat and oats. The whole grains, especially Raggi, are filled with antioxidants which are good to eliminate inflammation that occurs internally due to unhealthy food habits,” she says.

Uma also suggests that the intake of pulses will also help cleanse the body. “Go for sprouted green gram, chickpeas, pumpkin and chia seeds.”

The natural detox agent

More than food, water plays the role of a natural cleanser and helps flush out toxins. According to Rajiv Ambat, Ernakulam-based health coach and lifestyle disease expert, drinking water is the best way to remove toxins in the body.

“Liver and kidney are the two main organs which purify the body. The right amount of water is essential for the proper functioning of these organs. It is said that 1 litre of water should be consumed by a person of 20 kilograms. And a healthy person of weight 40 to 70 is advisable to intake 2 to 3 litres of water per day, which will help in the natural detoxification of the body,” he says.

However, he adds that he is against fancy detox drinks. “Drinking the right amount of water and including vegetables containing nutrients is all we need for detoxifying the body,” says Rajiv.

Water is a good agent to purify the toxins in body, adds Uma who even tips remedies to boost one’s water intake. “Some people will be hesitant to drink water as it is. For those, put a slice of lemon or amla in your water bottles. It will add taste to the plain water,” she says.

She suggests another drink — a blend of amala, with honey, pudina leaves, lime juice and water.

“It is a good refreshing drink and can be consumed after your exercise or as a summer drink. But I do not suggest packaged juices. Do you know now more non-alcohol liver cirrhosis is diagnosed and it is due to the intake of such added sugar packaged drinks and packaged milkshakes?” she asks.

Chef Arun also suggests a pro tip to increase water intake.

“Start your morning with warm water with a slice of lime as it is a good detox drink on an empty stomach. And if you want a change in it, use cucumber slices, ginger or mint leaves. Apart from water, one can also make detox teas using cinnamon, cloves, lime, ginger and honey. It will also boost digestion. That said, green tea, especially matcha, is a good detox drink,” he concludes.

KOCHI: Come festivities, all the diet plans go for a toss. Celebrations are meaningless without desserts, sweets and cocktails. However, while binge eating your favourites, you end up putting a pause on your ‘healthy eating’ habit. As Christmas and New Year weeks are over, it’s time the body gets proper nourishment. Thiruvananthapuram-based chef Arun Vijayakumar who focuses more on rejuvenating food for the body says the primary step of detoxifying is to know the elements for it. From vegetables to fluids, the lists of detoxifying agents in your daily meal are plenty, he says. “Brown rice, red cabbage, and beetroot are good for cleansing the liver as it is a package of magnesium, iron and Vitamin C. Then garlic is good when taken raw or sauteed in your dish. Ginger has antioxidants in it. And one of the super detox food for the body is lemon,” he says. “Do not hesitate next time to sprinkle some apple cider vinegar on your salad bowl as it is a good detox. A sprinkling pinch of turmeric is also good as it has the power to eliminate toxins in the body.” According to him, cauliflower, broccoli, almonds, soaked raisins, sunflower and watermelon seeds, black pepper etc are a few detoxifying elements. “One plant-based detox food I suggest is Nutri-Detox salad which is a package of nutrients. It can replace your main course meals,” he says. The toxins are accumulated in the body due to a diet which has more salty and sugary ingredients. The processed food and its heavy intake are a reason for such toxins, says Uma Kalyani, dietitian and yoga trainer. “At parties, it’s hard for us to ignore the pastries and other spicy salty savouries. But try to eat it in a moderate ratio. When detoxifying make sure to incorporate more vegetables, fruits and liquids,” she says. However, don’t overcook the vegetables, she warns. “Home-cooked meals are better which are rich in fibre,” she adds. As 2023 marks the international year of millet, she suggests that food made using whole grains is a good source to cleanse the toxins in the body. “Millets are considered the traditional food crops of the country, before even rice, wheat and oats. The whole grains, especially Raggi, are filled with antioxidants which are good to eliminate inflammation that occurs internally due to unhealthy food habits,” she says. Uma also suggests that the intake of pulses will also help cleanse the body. “Go for sprouted green gram, chickpeas, pumpkin and chia seeds.” The natural detox agent More than food, water plays the role of a natural cleanser and helps flush out toxins. According to Rajiv Ambat, Ernakulam-based health coach and lifestyle disease expert, drinking water is the best way to remove toxins in the body. “Liver and kidney are the two main organs which purify the body. The right amount of water is essential for the proper functioning of these organs. It is said that 1 litre of water should be consumed by a person of 20 kilograms. And a healthy person of weight 40 to 70 is advisable to intake 2 to 3 litres of water per day, which will help in the natural detoxification of the body,” he says. However, he adds that he is against fancy detox drinks. “Drinking the right amount of water and including vegetables containing nutrients is all we need for detoxifying the body,” says Rajiv. Water is a good agent to purify the toxins in body, adds Uma who even tips remedies to boost one’s water intake. “Some people will be hesitant to drink water as it is. For those, put a slice of lemon or amla in your water bottles. It will add taste to the plain water,” she says. She suggests another drink — a blend of amala, with honey, pudina leaves, lime juice and water. “It is a good refreshing drink and can be consumed after your exercise or as a summer drink. But I do not suggest packaged juices. Do you know now more non-alcohol liver cirrhosis is diagnosed and it is due to the intake of such added sugar packaged drinks and packaged milkshakes?” she asks. Chef Arun also suggests a pro tip to increase water intake. “Start your morning with warm water with a slice of lime as it is a good detox drink on an empty stomach. And if you want a change in it, use cucumber slices, ginger or mint leaves. Apart from water, one can also make detox teas using cinnamon, cloves, lime, ginger and honey. It will also boost digestion. That said, green tea, especially matcha, is a good detox drink,” he concludes.