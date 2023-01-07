By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spinach stuffed sprouted pearl millet puttu

Ingredients

Pearl millet: 1 cup

Spinach finely chopped: 1/4 cup

grated coconut: 5 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Method : Soak the pearl millet overnight. Drain the water and cover it with a muslin cloth. Keep it for sprouting. Dry the sprouted millet in a kadai till the aroma comes and the water dries completely. Cool and powder it finely. Add salt, and grated coconut and mix well to make puttu mix by sprinkling water simultaneouly. In the puttu maker, add putt mix and top it with chopped spinach and them steam. Serve hot with some steamed green gram.

Ginger Cinnamon Tulsi tea

Ingredients

Cinnamon powder: 1/4 tsp or cinnamon stick: 2 (crushed)

Tulsi leaves: one handful

Ginger: one small piece

Jaggery powder:1 tsp

Arun Vijayakumar

Ingredients

Papaya: 50gm

Carrot: 50gm

Ginger: 5gm

Lemon juice: 3ml

Mint leaf: 2

Salt: to taste

Pepper: a pinch

Preparation: Blend the raw papaya, carrot and ginger in a blender. Add a dash of lemon. Season it with salt and pepper.

Nutri-detox salad

Ingredients

Red cabbage: 50gm, Carrot: 50 gm

Broccoli: 50gm, Garlic: 3,

Parsley: 5gm, Almond: 6

Celery: 2gm, Lemon: 5ml,

Mint leaves: 2, Black pepper:

a pinch, Turmeric powder: a pinch, Ginger: 2gm, Salt: to taste

Method: Chop the red cabbage, carrot and parsley. Crush garlic and sauté with blanched broccoli.

Add all of the salad ingredients

like almonds, and ginger to a large bowl together with the rest of the ingredients and toss with the

lemon dressing.

Detox platter

Ingredients

Pumpkin: 30g

Grilled cherry tomato: 30g

Egg: 2

Salt and pepper

Rocket lettuce: 30g

Mushroom grilled with

salt and pepper: 30g

Avocado: 30g

Recipe by Arun Vijayan, corporate chef, Arippa Restaurant Group

Method

Roast the pumpkin with salt and pepper and keep aside. Scramble the eggs with salt and pepper and keep aside. In a plate spread the scrambled eggs, roasted pumpkin, lettuce, mushroom and avocado.

