KOCHI: Spinach stuffed sprouted pearl millet puttu
Ingredients
Pearl millet: 1 cup
Spinach finely chopped: 1/4 cup
grated coconut: 5 tbsp
Salt: to taste
Method : Soak the pearl millet overnight. Drain the water and cover it with a muslin cloth. Keep it for sprouting. Dry the sprouted millet in a kadai till the aroma comes and the water dries completely. Cool and powder it finely. Add salt, and grated coconut and mix well to make puttu mix by sprinkling water simultaneouly. In the puttu maker, add putt mix and top it with chopped spinach and them steam. Serve hot with some steamed green gram.
Ginger Cinnamon Tulsi tea
Ingredients
Cinnamon powder: 1/4 tsp or cinnamon stick: 2 (crushed)
Tulsi leaves: one handful
Ginger: one small piece
Jaggery powder:1 tsp
Ingredients
Papaya: 50gm
Carrot: 50gm
Ginger: 5gm
Lemon juice: 3ml
Mint leaf: 2
Salt: to taste
Pepper: a pinch
Preparation: Blend the raw papaya, carrot and ginger in a blender. Add a dash of lemon. Season it with salt and pepper.
Nutri-detox salad
Ingredients
Red cabbage: 50gm, Carrot: 50 gm
Broccoli: 50gm, Garlic: 3,
Parsley: 5gm, Almond: 6
Celery: 2gm, Lemon: 5ml,
Mint leaves: 2, Black pepper:
a pinch, Turmeric powder: a pinch, Ginger: 2gm, Salt: to taste
Method: Chop the red cabbage, carrot and parsley. Crush garlic and sauté with blanched broccoli.
Add all of the salad ingredients
like almonds, and ginger to a large bowl together with the rest of the ingredients and toss with the
lemon dressing.
Detox platter
Ingredients
Pumpkin: 30g
Grilled cherry tomato: 30g
Egg: 2
Salt and pepper
Rocket lettuce: 30g
Mushroom grilled with
salt and pepper: 30g
Avocado: 30g
Recipe by Arun Vijayan, corporate chef, Arippa Restaurant Group
Method
Roast the pumpkin with salt and pepper and keep aside. Scramble the eggs with salt and pepper and keep aside. In a plate spread the scrambled eggs, roasted pumpkin, lettuce, mushroom and avocado.