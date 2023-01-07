Point, shoot, score

George Michael By

KOCHI: People from various walks of life visit here, from school students to office employees. Everyone comes here to play,” says Blesson Manu, a student of Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences. Blesson is speaking about a basketball court, one that has sparked the passion for the game in many. Blesson, 18, started playing basketball in high school. However, after passing out of Class 10, he could not find a court.

“The ones that are available ask a huge fee. Some ask for `300 a day. That was a few years back. So, I searched online to find a court I could afford. And I came across the Don Bosco Basketball court in Vennala,” he says.

He is a regular at the court now. And it is here he got a true basketball fan. “I am now part of the college game,” he says with a smile.

A court that never sleeps

Don Bosco court comes alive at just before sundown with the arrival of regular players. Murals and paintings of iconic basketball stars, including Lebron James, Argentinian player Manu Ginobili and the late Kobe Bryant, adorn the court.

The fully functional court adheres to every official basketball regulation. There are floodlights that allow players to keep the game going even after sundown. The court is a part of the Don Bosco Cultural Centre. “Youth empowerment is one of our main focuses,” says Fr Benny Christudas, one of the administrators.

A small community of basketball enthusiasts, irrespective of gender, age, and profession, thrives in this area, keeping the spirit of the game alive. ‘I come to play in the afternoon and stops by eveneing. That’s when the big players come. It’s amazing to see them play,” says Alstin, a high-schooler from St Rita’s Public School, as he watches a game at the court.

During a brief break, one player comes up for a chat. “A court like Don Bosco, which provides entry to everyone, is a rarity in the city,” says Dr Acty George, a veterinarian who comes to unwind at the court.

He points to a person on his team. “He knows all about the court and the game. He is the one behind the murals and the liveliness of the court,” Acty says. His teammate is none other than Deepak P Babu, an amateur player and a lover of all things basketball.

Some time ago, the court was in a dilapidated state, cracked concrete, grass and all. That’s when Deepak arrived with his friend Binoy Babu. The duo worked tirelessly for the revival of the court and the sporting community in the area.

“The court had been in a very bad state. We renovated the entire court from scratch. From the hoops to the Ginobili mural, everything was self-funded and designed by the community,” explains Deepak.

Under the name Arena, the community has hosted seven tournaments in the court. “The tournaments increased the flow of professional players into court. Their families visit too,” he says.

Arena also organises competitive games and participates in various open-entry events. It organised an all-India basketball tournament in 2020, featuring 16 teams.

“People come and go. However, a court like this needs someone to look after it,” says Deepak, aiming for a three-pointer.

Deepak’s whole family is into sports. “My wife comes to play here too at times. She is a professional and used to play for the Railways team,” he says.

