Posing as mayor's PA, man dupes job aspirant

Police have launched an attempt to trace the accused.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have started a probe against a person who impersonated as the personal assistant of Mayor M Anil Kumar and cheated a man offering a job in the corporation. The case was registered after the victim directly approached the mayor’s office with a complaint.

Ripson, a native of Edavanakkad, lost Rs 60,000 after being duped by the accused Aneesh. A few months back, Ripson befriended Aneesh. “The accused claimed that he is the PA of Kochi mayor and has great influence in Kochi corporation. Aneesh offered the job of contingent supervisor to Ripson. Aneesh made several claims to convince Ripson about his ‘influence’. Thus the victim paid Rs 60,000 for getting the job,” said a police officer.

However, even months after paying the amount, Ripson did not get the promised job. Though he asked Aneesh about the delay, the latter promised to arrange the job soon. Ripson, who grew suspicious about the offer, inquired about Aneesh with people working at the corporation.

“After realising that he was cheated, Ripson reported the matter to the mayor’s office. Ripson’s complaint was forwarded to city police commissioner who directed Ernakulam Central Police to register a case and start a probe,” a police officer said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 419 (impersonation). Police have launched an attempt to trace the accused. A police officer with Ernakulam Central Police said that the details of the accused are being collected and he would soon land in the net. Police are also checking whether the accused cheated more persons making similar claims.

