Prisoner attacks officer at Kakkanad Dist Jail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An assistant superintendent of the Kakkanad District Jail suffered injuries after he was attacked by a remand prisoner inside a cell. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by officer Prabhan T Thankappan. On Tuesday, prisoner Stanly Joseph was found holding a stick inside the cell, and when jail officials asked, he verbally abused them. When Prabhantried to pacify and grab the stick from Stanly, the prisoner attacked him.

