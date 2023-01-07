Scammer and wife spent swindled cash on gambling extravagance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ebin Varghese, the alleged mastermind of the multi-crore stock-investment scam, and his wife, Sreeranjini, spent crores of rupees they duped from investors on gambling and other expensive extravagance, according to investigators. A preliminary inquiry by Thrikkakara police revealed that the duo used to regularly visit Goa and other places for gambling. Besides, they splurged on travels to tourist spots abroad and in the country.

The accused duped over 100 investors of Rs 85 crore with promises of high returns in the stock market. They spent around Rs 50 crore in the casinos of Goa.

Ebin, 40, who ran the Masters Group, based in Kakkanad, and his wife Sreeranjini, 40, had fled abroad after the fraud came to light last month. However, they were arrested when they landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday and were brought to Kochi on Thursday.

Currently, they have been remanded to judicial custody until January 19. In his statement to police, Ebin said Sreeranjini had no role in the dealings. Ebin and his wife absconded on November 29. However, the police issued a lookout circular against the accused, residents of SFS Grand Villa, in Thrikkakara. According to officers, 119 persons have emerged with complaints, and six cases have been registered. The pre-arrest bail plea of Ebin and Sreeranjini is pending in court.

Police sources said the duo returned to India on their lawyer’s advice that their presence in the country would help them get anticipatory bail. Following this, they returned from Dubai.

Ebin targeted mostly actors, NRIs and professionals. According to police, he used his rapport with high-net-worth investors built during his earlier stint with a private bank in Kochi to target investors. His firm was shuttered last December after investors started approaching the police. Jacob Shiju, also associated with Masters Group, has been named an accused.

