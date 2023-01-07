Home Cities Kochi

Scammer and wife spent swindled cash on gambling extravagance

The duo often visited Goa besides splurging on tourists spots in foreign countries

Published: 07th January 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ebin Varghese, the alleged mastermind of the multi-crore stock-investment scam, and his wife, Sreeranjini, spent crores of rupees they duped from investors on gambling and other expensive extravagance, according to investigators. A preliminary inquiry by Thrikkakara police revealed that the duo used to regularly visit Goa and other places for gambling. Besides, they splurged on travels to tourist spots abroad and in the country.

The accused duped over 100 investors of Rs 85 crore with promises of high returns in the stock market. They spent around Rs 50 crore in the casinos of Goa.

Ebin, 40, who ran the Masters Group, based in Kakkanad, and his wife Sreeranjini, 40, had fled abroad after the fraud came to light last month. However, they were arrested when they landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday and were brought to Kochi on Thursday.

Currently, they have been remanded to judicial custody until January 19. In his statement to police, Ebin said Sreeranjini had no role in the dealings. Ebin and his wife absconded on November 29. However, the police issued a lookout circular against the accused, residents of SFS Grand Villa, in Thrikkakara. According to officers, 119 persons have emerged with complaints, and six cases have been registered. The pre-arrest bail plea of Ebin and Sreeranjini is pending in court.

Police sources said the duo returned to India on their lawyer’s advice that their presence in the country would help them get anticipatory bail. Following this, they returned from Dubai.

Ebin targeted mostly actors, NRIs and professionals. According to police, he used his rapport with high-net-worth investors built during his earlier stint with a private bank in Kochi to target investors. His firm was shuttered last December after investors started approaching the police. Jacob Shiju, also associated with Masters Group, has been named an accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp