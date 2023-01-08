Home Cities Kochi

KMRL gets Rs 102 crore for phase II preparatory work

Published: 08th January 2023

Kochi metro

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s second phase from JLN stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad received a major boost with the company tasked with implementing and running operations securing the Rs 102 crore due from the state government for land acquisition.

According to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officials, land acquisition for road widening on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch will be completed by January. The work is expected to begin soon.  
“The state government handed over the pending amount of Rs 102 crore for preparatory work of phase II. This will expedite land acquisition for road widening between Palarivattom and Vazhakala. The delay in receiving the funds had held up the process,” a KMRL official said. Nearly 75% of the work on the 11.25km stretch involves road widening.

“The Vazhakkala-Chembumukku stretch is mainly occupied by shops, and unless the agency could pay them the money for their land, it was not practical to begin the road widening works. This led to the delay in commissioning the work, whereas the preparatory work along the Seaport-Airport road between Chittethukakra and CSEZ progressed,” a source said.  

Meanwhile, the district administration will take the necessary steps to expedite land transfer  to KMRL, as four stations on the stretch will be constructed on land owned by the government or government-affiliated organisations.

Furthermore, tender work for a general consultant will be opened, and document preparation will start with civil work under way.

KMRL’s phase II construction will add 11 stations and is estimated to cost around Rs 1,957 crore.
There is still no clarity on who will fund the phase, with French development agency AFD withdrawing from the project. According to sources, the central government will soon announce details of the funding agency.

