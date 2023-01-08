Unified Mass: Former SC judge brokers peace

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to the Syro-Malabar Church leadership, former judge of Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph has stepped into negotiating peace between the laity members and priests opposing unified Holy Mass. On Saturday, the protesting laity members and priests announced the decision to postpone the Archdiocese Protection Rally to Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Church, scheduled for Sunday.

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) and a section of priests in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly have been vehemently opposing the move to impose unified Holy Mass against their will.

“Kurian Joseph has held talks with certain bishops who are members of the Synod and promised to convince the Church leadership to continue the practice of Holy Mass facing the congregation. Considering his appeal, we are postponing the Archdiocese protection rally scheduled for January 8 to January 15,” said Archdiocese protection committee spokesperson Fr Jose Vailikodath and AMT spokesperson Riju Kanjookaran.

The Synod meeting will start at Mount St Thomas on Monday and the incidents that occurred at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on Christmas eve will be discussed. Cardinal George Alencherry issued a statement on Friday promising that efforts to end the dispute over Holy Mass will be discussed in the Synod.

