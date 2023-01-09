Home Cities Kochi

Congress hunger strike to demand entry of Goshree buses into Kochi

When the Goshree Bridge was inaugurated 18 years ago, it was promised that the islanders would have smooth connectivity to the mainland with private and KSRTC buses.

Thiru Kochi bus conducting service on the Goshree Island-Vyttila route.(File Photo |Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Congress workers will hold a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday demanding entry for buses from Goshree Islands into the city. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will lead the hunger strike at the Goshree Junction at 10am. MP K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the strike while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will address the concluding meet on Wednesday.

When the Goshree Bridge was inaugurated 18 years ago, it was promised that the islanders would have smooth connectivity to the mainland with private and KSRTC buses. However, the disembarkation at High Court junction got delayed as buses from the island were not permitted to enter the city, forcing passengers to board another bus or depend on other modes of public transportation to reach their destinations.

According to the motor vehicle department officials, the residents eventually started relying on private vehicles to commute to the city, resulting in traffic congestion. “If private buses are allowed to enter the city, more people would depend on public transportation and it will help reduce traffic blocks,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has conducted a detailed study regarding the entry of buses at the request of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), given the widespread public demand. 

