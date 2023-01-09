Home Cities Kochi

Man attacks bar staffer for rejecting marriage proposal in Kochi

The victim Aswathy Satheesan, 31, a native of Ezhupunna South near Cherthala, is an employee of the bar hotel.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A man attacked a 31-year-old woman employee of a bar for rejecting his marriage proposal in Kochi on Saturday. Ernakulam North Police registered a case based on the complaint of the victim on Sunday.

The assault took place at the ladies’ staff quarters of Kings Empire Bar Hotel, St Benedict Road, near Ernakulam Town Railway Station, on Saturday night. The victim Aswathy Satheesan, 31, a native of Ezhupunna South near Cherthala, is an employee of the bar hotel. The accused Lijo C T, 38, of Kumbalam, was pestering the victim with a proposal to marry her for the past several weeks.

However, the victim rejected his proposal which infuriated him. Lijo reached the bar hotel around 4.30pm on Saturday and consumed liquor. He created a nuisance at the bar for which he was taken into custody by the Ernakulam North Police. Later he was released by the police. 

“After being released from the police station, he reached the ladies’ quarters of the bar asking for the victim around 11pm. He grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her to the ground. Later, he broke the window glass. When the victim tried to close the door of the room, the accused caught hold of her hand and twisted it. Later, he picked up a piece of broken glass and waved at the victim.

Luckily, the victim managed to dodge when he waved the piece of glass at her,” a police official said. When bar employees reached the spot, the accused fled from the place.  “We are trying to locate Lijo and he will be in our custody soon. A case was registered for stalking and attempt to commit culpable homicide,” said the officer.

