Pioneer of change, Better Kochi Response Group to turn 13

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From repairing potholes to preparing the Vyttila Mobility Hub report, the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), a non-profit governmental organisation which has played a major role in transforming the city, will turn 13 this year. Launched in 2010 by then MP K V Thomas as a social collective of 24 prominent Kochi residents, it has been busy launching various initiatives that have helped make the city clean, green, healthy, and efficient over the years.

S Gopakumar, an architect and president of BKRG, said “We would conduct meetings on the last Friday of every month to discuss various issues affecting the city and find solutions, which are conveyed to the authorities and followed up. “We would invite decision-makers and experts as guests to take up the issues of Kochi,” he added.

It has closely worked with mayors, government secretaries, consultants from various fields, department heads, planners, and transportation and waste management experts.

Revolutionising projects

Throughout the years, it has been working as catalyst to make authorities implement various projects, mostly using CSR funds.

BKRG was a facilitator in preparing the DPR of Vyttila Mobility Hub, and it made a city master plan in association with the CII and the district administration. “The project that followed helped solved the traffic woes of the city and suburbs to a great extent. The highly-rated Panampilly Nagar Walkway was originally visualised by BKRG and then implemented by the KMRL,” said Gopakumar.

Container toilet installed using BKRG CSR fund

BKRG also initiated Kochikkoru Pachakkuda (Green canopy for Kochi), which resulted in planting about 35,000 trees within the city. Apart from Kochi corporation, GCDA, GIDA, CSML, C-HED, and KMRL have been accepting BKRG’s suggestions.

“However, we were disappointed over authorities’ failure in solving congestion at Vyttila Junction. Though our suggestion was appreciated well, the authorities concerned failed to implement it,” he added.

Its another achievement is the kicking of a powerful anti-hartal movement, and statistics show that over the years, the number of hartals has come down drastically. Another landmark project was implementing public toilets using old containers.

Future plans

BKRG has held discussions with the corporation authorities recently on reviving and managing the existing toilets. The corporation gave a list of 45 such toilets, and BKRG will rope in an agency to conduct a study on the condition of the toilets.

BKRG also designed foolproof waste bins not accessible to street dogs and birds. About 10 of them are set up in Panampilly Nagar. BKRG is in the process of implementing two major projects. The first one is the Freego stand-up scooters for police to increase the efficiency of police beats.

“The idea is to prevent the menace of drug abuse and ‘goondaism’ in remote parts of the city through efficient surveillance,” said Gopakumar. The second one is the ‘Swim for Life’ project aimed at building swimming pools for government schools. The first one is proposed at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls at south junction.

