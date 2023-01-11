Unified Mass row: Synod’s 5-member commission to find amicable solution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between two groups of priests and laity over the Unified Holy Mass issue in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy might see an end soon with the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Synod appointing a five-member commission.

The commission has been tasked with holding discussions with the groups and finding an amicable solution to the issue that has disrupted the peace within the Church.

According to Church sources, the commission is simply the addition of two more bishops to the three-member panel formed by the Synod last year. “No new commission has been set up. The only thing that has happened is the expansion of the already existing one,” sources said.

The commission has Mar Joseph Plambani, Mar Mathew Moolakkattu, Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Mar George Madathikandathil and Mar Jose Chittuparamban as the members. “A team of five priests and five laity members held talks with the Synod commission,” the church sources said.

Meanwhile, Reeju Kanjukkaran, spokesperson, of Athmaya Munettam Ernakulam Archeparchy, said the meeting, which was held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom, between the five-member commission, the priests and the representatives of Athmaya Munettam was very positive.

“It elicits hope that an amicable solution will be arrived at,” he said. The meeting was held from 2 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday. The issue had taken an ugly turn in December when the pro and anti-groups faced off inside Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.

KOCHI: The tussle between two groups of priests and laity over the Unified Holy Mass issue in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy might see an end soon with the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Synod appointing a five-member commission. The commission has been tasked with holding discussions with the groups and finding an amicable solution to the issue that has disrupted the peace within the Church. According to Church sources, the commission is simply the addition of two more bishops to the three-member panel formed by the Synod last year. “No new commission has been set up. The only thing that has happened is the expansion of the already existing one,” sources said. The commission has Mar Joseph Plambani, Mar Mathew Moolakkattu, Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Mar George Madathikandathil and Mar Jose Chittuparamban as the members. “A team of five priests and five laity members held talks with the Synod commission,” the church sources said. Meanwhile, Reeju Kanjukkaran, spokesperson, of Athmaya Munettam Ernakulam Archeparchy, said the meeting, which was held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom, between the five-member commission, the priests and the representatives of Athmaya Munettam was very positive. “It elicits hope that an amicable solution will be arrived at,” he said. The meeting was held from 2 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday. The issue had taken an ugly turn in December when the pro and anti-groups faced off inside Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.