Veg or non-veg?

KOCHI: The veg fare served at the Kerala School Kalolsavam has become the focal point of an unsavoury controversy, as some online critics termed it “Brahminical hegemony” and “vegetarian fundamentalism”.

Education Minister V Sivankutty, however, declared that meat would be served in upcoming Kalolsavam venues. Meanwhile, ace chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri, who had won the government tender for the past 16 years, slammed the tendency to communalise anything and everything, and has now vowed to keep off future editions.

Interestingly, Muslim League leader K M Shaji has come out batting for the veg spread, and slammed Sivankutty for his declaration without any discussion. As the debate brews, TNIE asks people from various walks of life about their views on the issue.

‘Democratisation of food is inevitable’

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian food? It is purely a personal choice. The state cannot lean on just one option. And that, too, for a public event. The entire programme has to be diverse in all senses, and that includes food as well. It is the duty of the state to include non-vegetarian options to ensure equality. Why aren’t we seeing catering units run by other communities, including Dalit, tribal, and transgender? Also, it’s a shocker that even today people don’t understand the casteism involved in food. We live in a time when food products that signify upper caste names are being sold. Food democratisation is needed, and it is inevitable..

Dinu Veyil, research scholar, department of sociology, St Teresa’s College

‘Food should be hygienic’

There is a need for diversity of food at public events like cultural festivals. It is a shame that we are debating it in 2023. The majority of the population in Kerala is non-vegetarian. If we look at history, the sadya served on a plantain leaf has been a symbol of elitist culture. Also, it is a wrong notion that there will be food poisoning if non-veg is cooked in a high quantity. There have been food poisoning cases caused by drinking fruit juices, too. What we should demand is food cooked in hygienic conditions.

Anagha Jayan, an assistant professor

‘Veg is safer for competitive events’

For students’ health and the smooth running of the event, we prefer providing vegetarian food. The chances of food poisoning or other ailments are high when it comes to non-veg options. For some students travelling to another place itself can cause stomach issues; non-veg food could make it worse. However, there’s nothing wrong with including non-veg options.

Sunitha Murali, teacher, Parali HSS, Palakkad

‘A welcome move’

The food served at the school Kalolsavam will be as per the tender invited by the government. There must have been some special regulations and the one who bid has to adhere to them. I am against defaming Pazhayidom, as he has been a constant presence at these festivals. My friends, who went to the venues as judges and audience, say the food was of good quality. The move to include vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus is a welcome one.

Murali Krishnan, writer and filmmaker

‘Veg food is inclusive’

As someone who has been to Kalolsavam before, the event sees participation of hundreds of people, and serving food to everybody’s need is a task. For a big event like Kalolsavam, the authorities has to think of both economic and safety aspect. Vegetarian options are competitively less expensive. If you are serving non-veg and if the participants gets affected, it’s their effort that is going in vain. Also vegetarian food is inclusive of all section of society, it doesn’t exclude any, unlike the many preferences set forth by non vegetarians.

Soumiya Ruth, Kannur-native

‘Let people choose what to eat’

Kalolsavam is an event to appreciate talents and cultivate a notion

of unity. Rather than fighting over food, let people choose what they want to eat. It’s an unwanted controversy. It should be an individual’s choice whether to consume meat.

Chriss Ryan, final year LLB student, Thiruvananthapuram

