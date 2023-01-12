Anticipatory bail for two charged with damaging public property in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two brothers charged with the case of damaging public property in Kalady town were granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on January 4. The police decided to register a case against Arun Subash (31) and his brother Vinod Subash (27) of Oravumthuruthy of Kalady on a complaint lodged by a person name Santhosh Kannapan.

The related incident took place on June 5, 2022, at around 10 pm at Kalady town when a scaffolding fell on the steel handrail on the footpath. Migrant workers were engaged in the modification of a shopping complex owned by the family of the petitioners when the accident happened. According to the petitioners, it was necessary to cut the edge of the steel handrail for removing the fallen scaffolding, failing which it could have caused a traffic block in the area.

The next day the petitioners reported the incident to the officials of the Kalady panchayat saying that they had to cut some portions of the steel handrail and assured that they would to re-construct the same immediately. The new steel hand rail on the footpath was installed by the petitioners with the permission of the Kalady panchayat on June 8. However, police decided to register a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, which is non-bailable.The brothers claim that the complaint was a politically motivated complaint.

When court heard the case on January 3, the public prosecutor objected to granting them any relief. Counsel for the petitioners produced a copy of the decision taken by Kalady panchayat after a meeting held on December 21, 2022. Tthe document states that the damage happened on account of renovation work and that the petitioners have since re-instated the handrail. Kalady panchayat also checked the new handrails which were found of satisfactory quality.

The court came to the rescue of two and granted anticipatory bail on executing a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two solvent sureties and directed to co-operate with the probe. “Unlike other cases, the factual matrix involved in this case is different. The petitioner had no intention to cause damage to the public property. The damage was caused as a result of an accident. Further, they have reinstated the damaged property also,” Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese observed.

