Home Cities Kochi

Anticipatory bail for two charged with damaging public property in Kochi

The related incident took place on June 5, 2022, at around 10 pm at Kalady town when a scaffolding fell on the steel handrail on the footpath.

Published: 12th January 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bail, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two brothers charged with the case of damaging public property in Kalady town were granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on  January 4. The police decided to register a case  against Arun Subash (31) and  his brother Vinod Subash (27) of Oravumthuruthy of Kalady on a complaint lodged by a person name Santhosh Kannapan.

The related incident took place on June 5, 2022, at around 10 pm at Kalady town when a scaffolding fell on the steel handrail on the footpath. Migrant workers were engaged in the modification of a shopping complex owned by the family of the petitioners when the accident happened. According to the petitioners, it was necessary to cut the edge of the steel handrail for removing the fallen scaffolding, failing which it could have caused a traffic block in the area.

The next day the petitioners reported the incident to the officials of the Kalady panchayat saying that they had to  cut some portions of the steel handrail and assured that they would to re-construct the same immediately. The new steel hand rail on the footpath was installed by the petitioners with the permission of  the Kalady panchayat on June 8. However, police decided to register a case under the  Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, which is non-bailable.The brothers claim that the complaint was a politically motivated complaint.

When court heard the case on January 3, the public prosecutor objected to granting them any relief. Counsel for the petitioners produced a copy of the decision taken by Kalady panchayat after a meeting held on December 21, 2022. Tthe document states that the damage happened on account of renovation work and that the petitioners have since re-instated the handrail. Kalady panchayat also checked the new handrails which were found of satisfactory quality.

The court came to the rescue of two and granted anticipatory bail on executing a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two solvent sureties and directed to co-operate with the probe. “Unlike other cases, the factual matrix involved in this case is different. The petitioner had no intention to cause damage to the public property. The damage was caused as a result of an accident. Further, they have reinstated the damaged property also,” Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp