Year-long project to promote film industry to be launched today

KOCHI: Film as a Profession (FAAP), a year-long project, will be inaugurated at Neo Film School at 11 am on January 12. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the project in the presence of Violeta Bulc, former deputy prime minister of Slovenia.

Doha Birla School founder chairman Dr Mohan Thomas, Kerala Film Producers Association president M Renjith and art entrepreneur Beena Unnikrishnan will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Experts and skilled persons are coming together at FAAP intending to make the Indian film sector a distinguished industry and a respectable profession in society. The project comprises seminars, committees, conclaves and training programmes providing awareness and instructions on cinema and opportunities in the cinema industry.

“Cinema is moving to a global perspective. We (FAAP) aim to raise Malayalam cinema to the global level. We are conducting 12 conclaves in 12 months,” said Sibi Malayil, film director and FAAP project advisor.

Leo Thaddeus, the FAAP curator, said that there are three expected outcomes for the project - social acceptance, positive gender politics and making students able to pursue cinema as a profession.

Directors Sibi Malayil, Leo Thaddeus and Neo Film School founder director Jain Joseph attended the press meet.

