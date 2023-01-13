Call of the ‘wild’: Bowl boating to treetop nights at Adavi

Lakshmi M Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A walk through the woods, a jungle safari, coracle rafting, and staying in a treetop hut assure memories to cherish for a lifetime. At Adavi, a picturesque spot located about 10km from Konni in Pathanamthitta, all these experiences are guaranteed.

The word ‘adavi’ means wild. Situated on the banks of river Kallar with nearly 5km river frontage, Adavi is a nature lover’s paradise with loads of ‘wild’ charm.

The Adavi Eco-Tourism Project was initiated by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department (KFWD) in collaboration with Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). Under this project, the relatively lesser-known spot now offers adventure activities such as coracle rafting or ‘bowl boating’.

Sitting in a bowl-like bamboo raft, a group of four or five can row through the Kallar. The rides are open from 8.30 am and it closes at 5.30 pm. Tourists can either choose a short route through the serene and peaceful waters for about half an hour or pick the more adventurous route, which would take about 2km.

Starting from Mundammoozhy, this route would go through Thottikayam, Idikallu, Thattathikayam and in the end, reach Irattayaar. There is also white water rafting for those who are so inclined. The forest conservation committee members yacht the rafts. Tickets for rafting can be obtained from the Konni Eco-Tourism Centre.

For those who want to just walk around, Adavi throws up pleasant surprises. There are quite a few hidden pools here, with pure, clear water. One could also explore the Konni Elephant Camp. The place, which comes under the Konni Forest Division, was known for capturing elephants.

The captured elephants are housed in giant wooden cages, which can house up to four elephants at a time. We can feed the baby elephants and see how elephants are bathed. There is also a children’s park, modern elephant shelter and shops that sell forest products.

A bus journey from Adavi to Gavi is a good idea if you want to soak in the refreshing greenery of the region. There are many dams and breath-taking scenic spots. One can go trekking and on a jungle safari, too.

There is also a jeep safari in the Konni forest, which costs Rs 1,700 per person. On the way, you can catch glimpses of dams such as Moozhiyar, Kakki and Anathadu. There is plantation visit through towns such as Vandiperiyar, Peerumedu, Mundakayam and Ranni. It is a full-day programme and lunch is arranged at Gavi. You can go camping as well.

The experience is complete with a night spent in a tree house after having locally-prepared food at Adavi.

