Kochi awes Che’s granddaughter, international scholar Homi K Bhabha

Professor Estefania Guevara, the granddaughter of revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara came down to Fort Kochi on Thursday for the Biennale.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Estefania Guevara (center) along with KBF president Bose Krishnamachari and Marina Thayil, art mediation coordintor, KBF

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The fifth edition of  Kochi-Muziris Biennale is in full swing, enthralling art lovers with immersive visual narrative. To experience the same Professor Estefania Guevara, the granddaughter of revolutionary socialist leader Che Guevara came down to Fort Kochi on Thursday. The presentations that showcase the power of art has left her awestruck.

“The exhibitions and venues are astonishing and exhilarating,” Estefania said after visiting the exhibition.
“Being here is the same as being in my homeland. The art works here are just as enticing. India is like Cuba to me,” the professor said, after enjoying in detail the different artworks on display at the venues. Estefania is the daughter of Aleida Guevara, a social activist, and daughter of Che Guevara.

The  Kochi-Muziris Biennale was also visited by Homi K Bhabha, Indian-British scholar and critical theorist a few days ago. According to him, Biennale artworks reflect diligent efforts to weave together lives and the presentations take viewers to an unparalleled artistic world. 

“The main highlight of the Biennale is the depiction of big issues faced by people in different parts of the world in great detail. It doesn’t matter whether the artworks are done in chords, carpets or in decorative, symbolical, abstract forms, but each one portrays the continuity of transformative motion,” he noted.

He also observed that in Biennale one can witness the weaving of cultural diversity and secularism. “Like in Venice, the Kochi Biennale presents a rich repository of creative concepts and art engagement, taking the viewer’s experience to another level,” he said. 

