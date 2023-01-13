Home Cities Kochi

Kochi man who killed and buried wife tricks cops for a year, finally spills the beans

As per the police records, it was on February 19, 2022, that Njarakkal police station registered a missing case based on a complaint lodged by Sajeevan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nearly a year after a woman was reported missing, her husband has finally confessed to the police that he murdered and buried her on the premises of their house at Vachakkal West in Edavanakkad.
Police said the accused, Sajeevan Vishwambharan, 45, was so cunning that he managed to keep the murder a secret for the past one year convincing police, his family members that included his two children, and neighbours that his wife Remya, 32, had allegedly left him for a job in Bengaluru.

“It was after constant questioning that Sajeevan finally confessed that he had murdered his wife over some domestic issues and buried her on the premises of the house where he was staying with his wife and the two children,” said a police officer.

Police inspecting Sajeevan’s residence, where he claimed to have buried his wife after murdering her | Express

Following his confessional statement, a police team from Njarrakal station along with forensic experts reached Arakkaparambil House, Koottunkachira, Edavanakkad, and dug the spot pointed out by Sajeevan to recover Remya’s skeletal remains.

As per the police records, it was on February 19, 2022, that Njarakkal police station registered a missing case based on a complaint lodged by Sajeevan. In his complaint, Sajeevan stated that his wife had left him on August 17, 2021, after she had a fight with him. Sajeevan also told the police that she had an affair with another person and left the house with him.

Sajeevan, a painting worker, also convinced his two children, a girl studying in Class XII and a son in class IX, that their mother had left the house with another person.

However, police weren’t ready to believe his words and continued to repeatedly question him. Police also grew suspicious as Sajeevan stopped showing much enthusiasm in cooperating with the police in tracing his wife. “We have sent the skeletal remains for detailed forensic examination. He is yet to tell how he murdered her. The incident took place when the children were not at home,” police said.

