Home Cities Kochi

Tight dope walk 

Case against film showing use of MDMA triggers debate over portrayal of substance abuse in Malayalam cinema 

Published: 13th January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The controversy surrounding ‘Nalla Samayam’ – the film which was pulled out from the theatres for allegedly promoting the use of MDMA – has sparked debates on whether Malayalam cinema has been glorifying or normalising the drug abuse.

Notably, the excise department booked filmmaker Omar Lulu under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The film’s trailer and promos had gone viral, evoking mixed response from audiences. While some found it amusing, others termed it audacious.  

Defending his work, Omar points out that ‘Nalla Samayam’ is not the first Malayalam film to show substance abuse. “This is a clear violation of the fundamental rights of a filmmaker and also intrusion into creative space,” he says.  

“Several other films, including the recent ‘Bheeshma Parvam’, have shown the usage of drugs. There are so many films, if we look back. Their charge is that the trailer was aired on YouTube without a statutory warning. I wanted my film to stand out, and we attempted to give more details in the film.” 

Omar, who submitted a counter-submission in the court, adds that he has decided to not release the film in theatres. “I will release it on OTT platform,” he says. “What happened to me is unfair. They should enforce the rule for everyone, not just me.” 

Meanwhile, many in the industry opine that films are “just a reflection” of whatever is going on in society. Popular critic C S Venkiteswaran, for one, asserts that films should dare to portray whatever they want to.  “Targeting a film or a filmmaker for showing drug use is pointless and does not make any sense,” he says. “Violence, rape and murder are being celebrated by television serials. The authorities should be worried about the content being shown on TV channels which have a larger audience. The authorities should look for the root cause for the rise in drug abuse in Kerala.”  

The youth, he adds, is taking “refuge” in drugs due to the lack of social space to celebrate their lives. “Everything and anything that gives us pleasure is being restricted here,” says Venkiteswaran. 

Actress Mala Parvathy says social messaging via films should be left to the discretion of the filmmaker and scriptwriter. “Rape, murder and many illegal things are shown in films, and there is no end to it. We cannot ban or restrict them all,” she says. 

“Also, the younger generation is exposed to so much content on OTT and social media, and it’s impossible to prevent them from watching all these. Moreover, we cannot interfere in creativity. There is a Censor Board, and it has the right to prune the content. I wonder how the board missed the content (in ‘Nalla Samayam’).”  

Mala, too, highlights that drugs are a grim reality in society. “The authorities should stop preaching and take steps to curb availability and usage of drugs,” she adds. “Social realities will obviously be reflected in films.”According to her, the need of the hour is to build a generation that knows to choose better. “Our education system should become proactive and promote extracurricular activities,” says Mala. 

Our in-house film critic Sajin Srijith says “context and character” detailing are essential. “It makes sense when these films or scenes are about characters with a criminal background, digging their own graves through their actions,” he notes. 

“Martin Scorsese’s films are perfect examples. I don’t think anyone in their right mind would watch a ‘Goodfellas’ or ‘Casino’, and think, ‘Wow, that looks so cool’. Filmmakers have to exercise caution. They may end up misleading impressionable minds into thinking such acts are something stylish.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp