Tight dope walk 

KOCHI: The controversy surrounding ‘Nalla Samayam’ – the film which was pulled out from the theatres for allegedly promoting the use of MDMA – has sparked debates on whether Malayalam cinema has been glorifying or normalising the drug abuse.

Notably, the excise department booked filmmaker Omar Lulu under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The film’s trailer and promos had gone viral, evoking mixed response from audiences. While some found it amusing, others termed it audacious.

Defending his work, Omar points out that ‘Nalla Samayam’ is not the first Malayalam film to show substance abuse. “This is a clear violation of the fundamental rights of a filmmaker and also intrusion into creative space,” he says.

“Several other films, including the recent ‘Bheeshma Parvam’, have shown the usage of drugs. There are so many films, if we look back. Their charge is that the trailer was aired on YouTube without a statutory warning. I wanted my film to stand out, and we attempted to give more details in the film.”

Omar, who submitted a counter-submission in the court, adds that he has decided to not release the film in theatres. “I will release it on OTT platform,” he says. “What happened to me is unfair. They should enforce the rule for everyone, not just me.”

Meanwhile, many in the industry opine that films are “just a reflection” of whatever is going on in society. Popular critic C S Venkiteswaran, for one, asserts that films should dare to portray whatever they want to. “Targeting a film or a filmmaker for showing drug use is pointless and does not make any sense,” he says. “Violence, rape and murder are being celebrated by television serials. The authorities should be worried about the content being shown on TV channels which have a larger audience. The authorities should look for the root cause for the rise in drug abuse in Kerala.”

The youth, he adds, is taking “refuge” in drugs due to the lack of social space to celebrate their lives. “Everything and anything that gives us pleasure is being restricted here,” says Venkiteswaran.

Actress Mala Parvathy says social messaging via films should be left to the discretion of the filmmaker and scriptwriter. “Rape, murder and many illegal things are shown in films, and there is no end to it. We cannot ban or restrict them all,” she says.

“Also, the younger generation is exposed to so much content on OTT and social media, and it’s impossible to prevent them from watching all these. Moreover, we cannot interfere in creativity. There is a Censor Board, and it has the right to prune the content. I wonder how the board missed the content (in ‘Nalla Samayam’).”

Mala, too, highlights that drugs are a grim reality in society. “The authorities should stop preaching and take steps to curb availability and usage of drugs,” she adds. “Social realities will obviously be reflected in films.”According to her, the need of the hour is to build a generation that knows to choose better. “Our education system should become proactive and promote extracurricular activities,” says Mala.

Our in-house film critic Sajin Srijith says “context and character” detailing are essential. “It makes sense when these films or scenes are about characters with a criminal background, digging their own graves through their actions,” he notes.

“Martin Scorsese’s films are perfect examples. I don’t think anyone in their right mind would watch a ‘Goodfellas’ or ‘Casino’, and think, ‘Wow, that looks so cool’. Filmmakers have to exercise caution. They may end up misleading impressionable minds into thinking such acts are something stylish.”

