Time to spruce up the kitchen 

KOCHI: For many people, the kitchen is the sanctum zone of a house. And, of late, it is given royal privilege during designing or renovation.

Just like interior designing of living spaces, there is a wide range of upgrades that one can do to make the kitchen look more modern and appealing. From the wall colours to the striking cabinets, kitchen trends have undergone a sea change. TNIE takes a look at some of the top kitchen trends for the year.

Let there be light

The lighting in one’s kitchen can completely transform the look and feel of the space. From ornamental pendants to track lighting, there are multiple options for kitchen light fixtures. Recessed lights are the most popular choices. Under-cabinet lighting, too, has been trending. The more the merrier, they say

Flat-panel doors

Though minimal kitchen cabinet doors have been the norm, flat-panel cabinets, aka slab cabinets, are now gaining popularity. Time to move beyond the boring cupboards, they say.

Right blend of wall shades

Often, kitchens are painted ‘neutral’ to match the tiles, appliances and cabinets. However, many interior experts suggest that it need not be the case. To spruce up your kitchen, nature-inspired and soothing colours can also be used. Emerging colour choices include emerald green and lilac (lavender). Helps destress as one cook, they say.

Open layouts

From crowded and micro-layout kitchens, people are increasingly opting for open kitchens these days. More homeowners are designing their kitchens with enhanced access to living spaces, when compared with earlier days. Separation walls are disappearing, thereby connecting the kitchen to the living and dining area, and creating a lot of airy space for movement. Break the barriers, they say.

Cabinet colours

The choice of cabinet colours is an ever-revolving trend. While white cabinets remain the most popular choice, natural wood-tone is the in-thing of the season. Plywood, meanwhile, is emerging as the top choice for cabinetry works. Woody is classy, they say.

