Cops launch crackdown on drug peddlers based in Kochi Oyo hotels and lodges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police have started ‘Operation Oyo’ to detect and prevent drug peddling using hotels and lodges in Kochi. As many as 65 police teams carried out checking at Oyo hotels and rooms across Kochi on Thursday night and in the wee hours of Friday.

The drive was supervised by Kochi city police commissioner K Sethuraman. Following the checking, as many 10 narcotic cases were registered and two persons arrested. Kochi deputy commissioner of police S Sasidharan said that 180 Oyo rooms and various lodges in the city were checked as part of the operation. Recently, police arrested three persons with MDMA from a hotel in Kaloor.

Apart from these, night patrolling has also been enhanced to prevent drunk and reckless driving. Joseph, 34, a native of Koovapady, was arrested with 447.5 kg of ganja by Panangad police during patrolling. Aluva native Shabeer A S, 32, was arrested with 2.66 kg of ganja from a parked car at Pathadipalam.

Police also launched a drive to arrest the persons who are absconding in various cases against whom long-pending warrants are issued by respective courts in Kochi. Fifty-one people were arrested as part of the drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We have decided to take stringent action against anti-social elements, especially people who are into drug peddling.The night patrolling activities of police have been enhanced and there will be checking in different parts of Kochi daily. People who are found loitering in a suspicious manner without valid reasons would be taken to police station for interrogation,” he said.

