Home Cities Kochi

Cops launch crackdown on drug peddlers based in Kochi Oyo hotels and lodges

As many as 65 police teams carried out checking at Oyo hotels and rooms across Kochi on Thursday night and in the wee hours of Friday

Published: 14th January 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police have started ‘Operation Oyo’ to detect and prevent drug peddling using hotels and lodges in Kochi. As many as 65 police teams carried out checking at Oyo hotels and rooms across Kochi on Thursday night and in the wee hours of Friday.

The drive was supervised by Kochi city police commissioner K Sethuraman. Following the checking, as many 10 narcotic cases were registered and two persons arrested. Kochi deputy commissioner of police S Sasidharan said that 180 Oyo rooms and various lodges in the city were checked as part of the operation. Recently, police arrested three persons with MDMA from a hotel in Kaloor.

Apart from these, night patrolling has also been enhanced to prevent drunk and reckless driving. Joseph, 34, a native of Koovapady, was arrested with 447.5 kg of ganja by Panangad police during patrolling. Aluva native Shabeer A S, 32, was arrested with 2.66 kg of ganja from a parked car at Pathadipalam.
Police also launched a drive to arrest the persons who are absconding in various cases against whom long-pending warrants are issued by respective courts in Kochi. Fifty-one people were arrested as part of the drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We have decided to take stringent action against anti-social elements, especially people who are into drug peddling.The night patrolling activities of police have been enhanced and there will be checking in different parts of Kochi daily. People who are found loitering in a suspicious manner without valid reasons would be taken to police station for interrogation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp