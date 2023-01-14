HMT-owned land in Kalamassery being considered for HC complex

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go to plan, the Kerala High Court will move to a new, state-of-the-art complex with sufficient parking facilities in the suburbs of Kochi city. A high-level panel examined the proposed site on the HMT-owned land in Kalamassery on Friday. An official with the district administration, who is part of the project, told TNIE, “A 27-acre plot of land owned by HMT in Kalamassery has been identified for the new facility. The proposal is in its initial phase. Authorities have to examine all factors, including legal issues, before arriving at a decision on the land. A follow-up conversation with HMT is required.”

The panel, headed by Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, on Friday verified the feasibility to take over the land. According to sources, the initial impressions were favourable. However, members spotted minor issues, like a 11KV electric line passing over the land. It also expressed doubts over whether all facilities, including quarters for judges and staff, can be built on the premises. “We conducted a general assessment on Friday regarding the land,” a panel member said.

The government moved the proposal based on the suggestion of the HC. The frequent traffic snarls, inadequate space for smooth functioning of the court and the increased number of litigants and lawyers were the main reasons pointed out to relocate the court complex from its current location. The lack of proper parking facilities was also cited as a major reason.

The government also considered the issue of the structural weakness of some portions of the current building which was later rectified. The present HC building was inaugurated on February 11, 2006, by the then Chief Justice of India. The HC had moved to the present building from an adjacent location where it had been functioning.

