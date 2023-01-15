Drama at Kerala's Panangad station; woman officer files complaint against sub-inspector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman civil police officer (CPO) on Saturday lodged a complaint against the sub-inspector (SI) of Panangad station alleging that the latter had reprimanded her when she complained about excessive workload.

According to the complaint, the SI, Jinson Dominic, verbally abused the CPO when she went to his cabin to discuss the matter of the former denying her leaves.

After the incident, the CPO locked herself inside the station leisure room. When requests from fellow officers to open the door went unheard, the door was broke open. The CPO explained that she was taking rest after suffering a headache.

A shortage of officers had strained the workings at Panangad station of late. Sources in the Kerala Police said that they received complaints about the “stressful atmosphere” at the station. However, Kochi city police DCP S Sasidharan dismissed the incident and said there was no need for a detailed inquiry.An inquiry by top officials revealed that the allegation against the officer is baseless.

