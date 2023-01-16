Home Cities Kochi

Rs 35 lakh sanctioned for new bridge at Kallelimedu in Kerala

The The travel woes of the Kallelimedu area residents will soon be solved as a new bridge on Blavana-Kallelimedu road to the village is becoming a reality. 

Published: 16th January 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The The travel woes of the Kallelimedu area residents will soon be solved as a new bridge on Blavana-Kallelimedu road to the village is becoming a reality. 

The bridge is being constructed with a fund of Rs 35 lakh sanctioned from the MLA Antony John’s asset development fund. Blavana-Kallelimedu road is the only route to tribal hamlets like Thera, Talavachapara, Kunchipara, Wariyam, Mappilaparakudi, Manikudi and Kallelimedu. 

The bridge on this road near Kallelimedu was destroyed last monsoon. Due to this, the people in the area were finding it difficult to travel. Currently, people travel through temporary arrangements. With the new bridge’s construction, existing travel problems will be solved. Officials said the tender process will be completed soon and construction work of the bridge will begin.

