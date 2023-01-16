Unified Mass row in Kerala: ‘Synod has deceived the people’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The failure of the Syro-Malabar Bishop’s Synod in finding an amicable solution to the Unified Holy Mass row has irked many in the Archdiocese, especially those who are insistent that the old form of offering the mass - i.e. facing the parishioners - should continue. Fr Jose Vailikodath is one among them. “We hoped that a solution could be found during the Synod, but the circular released post the session has only made matters worse, Vailikodath said.

He said the people were deceived once again. “The proposed change has only resulted in rifts among God’s people,” the 65-year-old said. He said that since the Synod has refrained from discussions on the matter of the method of offering mass, priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy will continue to offer it facing the parishioners. The five-member Bishops’ Committee appointed by the Synod had earlier taken a very sympathetic position on the matter of how a mass should be offered.

During meetings, the Committee had said that there was no obstacle to how the mass was offered in the Archeparchy, but they backtracked after the Synod had met. The Archbishop is likely behind this, Vailikodath said. “He is preventing the Synod from solving the matter.” “We will hold a Walk of Reparation for the vandalisation of St Mary’s Basilica, and a Confession of Faith meeting on Marine Drive at 4pm on Sunday,” Vailikodath added.

