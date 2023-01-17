Anonymous call helps cops bust drug racket in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On December 17, Ernakulam Town North Police Station received an anonymous call which provided information about a group of youngsters dealing in MDMA at a rented house in the city. Based on this tip-off, officers conducted a raid and busted a racket which employed a 19-year-old from Idukki to traffic the hallucinogenic drug.

Three were nabbed from a house near Elamkulam after 120 grams of MDMA were found in their possession. They have been identified as Abhiram V M (20), Abhin T (19), and Anu Lakshmi P (19). They all hail from Idukki.

Though the accused had moved the Sessions Court for bail, it was denied. “There are a lot of good samaritans in the city who help the people bust drug rackets. Such timely, anonymous inputs have helped us to rescue and rehabilitate a number of youngsters who have fallen prey to the nefarious designs of those running the racket,” said a senior police officer.

