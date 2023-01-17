Home Cities Kochi

Anonymous call helps cops bust drug racket in Kochi

Three were nabbed from a house near Elamkulam after 120 grams of MDMA were found in their possession.

Published: 17th January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On December 17, Ernakulam Town North Police Station received an anonymous call which provided information about a group of youngsters dealing in MDMA at a rented house in the city. Based on this tip-off, officers conducted a raid and busted a racket which employed a 19-year-old from Idukki to traffic the hallucinogenic drug.

Three were nabbed from a house near Elamkulam after 120 grams of MDMA were found in their possession. They have been identified as Abhiram V M (20), Abhin T (19), and Anu Lakshmi P (19). They all hail from Idukki.

Though the accused had moved the Sessions Court for bail, it was denied. “There are a lot of good samaritans in the city who help the people bust drug rackets. Such timely, anonymous inputs have helped us to rescue and rehabilitate a number of youngsters who have fallen prey to the nefarious designs of those running the racket,” said a senior police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug racket MDMA
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp