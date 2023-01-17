Black Moon, a poetry collection by Ayamanam Raveendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Karuthathingal’ (Black Moon) is a collection of 30 poems by Ayamanam Raveendran. This is his fifth book and the third collection of poems.

The book includes poems on music composer Raveendran Master titled Raveendra Sandramayi, on Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of Nair Service Society, titled Samudhayacharyan, and on poet ONV Kurup (ONVkku Oramukham). The works are his tributes to these well-known personalities.

Other poems speak about the pandemic, and about the tribal girl Jisha, who was raped and murdered at her home in Perumbavoor in 2016. Raveendran’s previous books including ‘Dakshina’, Irupathonnam Noottandinte Ithihasam, Saraswatham, and Kashmeerile Kungumappularikal.

He says an English translation of his long poem Irupathonam Noottandinte Ithihasam (The Saga of the 21st Century) will be out soon. Karuthanthingal is published by Kochi-based Pranav Books. Price -- Rs 140

