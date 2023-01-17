Home Cities Kochi

Casteism still exists in society, says Kerala minister

Published: 17th January 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SC/ST Minister K Radhakrishnan on Monday said the people from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe community are still kept away from securing education, power and wealth. He was speaking after inaugurating the Mikav-Kiranam projects at Priyadarshini Hall in Kochi.

“The curse of casteism still exists in society. That is the reason why people from the SC/ST community do not get the opportunity to come forward in life. Mikav-Kiranam projects aim to provide the youth belonging to the SC/ST category with more job opportunities and thereby a source of income,” said the minister.

Mikav and Kiranam are two projects initiated in the district as part of the people’s plan campaign. Mikav aims to empower the youth belonging to the SC/ST category by providing them training in fields like power, plumbing, automobile, welding and hospital management. Kiranam aims to provide crash courses with stipends in engineering, medical and paramedical courses.

