New age, new surge: Abhijit Banerjee visits  Kochi Muziris Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The dominance of America and Europe in the field of arts is only due to historical reasons and not because of the value or quality of the artistic content, noted Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

During his visit to the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale, Banerjee observed that the renewed vigour of developing countries from Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Oceania regions in art awareness is visible at the fest. 

“These countries realise that they are no pushovers and that they need to find a place of their own. Through their unique creative works, the artists from Peru, Mexico, and Palestine, among others, have succeeded in bringing out new ideas and narratives being shaped in their respective regions,” said Abhijit. He was received by Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari at the Aspinwall House venue.

The Indian-American economist was in complete awe of the art creations of the developing countries. He noted that more than the art creations from Europe, it is those from Peru that made him stir. Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also visited Biennale. 

He noted that Biennale isn’t merely an exhibition of artistic creations but acts as a strong socio-political influence that helps impart a new awakening among the viewers. Tushar considers Kochi to be the apt venue for hosting Biennale, as it is one of India’s cultural hotspots. He also noted that the premier art fest needs to reach other parts of the country as well.

“Not just the art, but the thoughts, attitudes, and emotions -- all get reflected in these distinctive creations. Unlike art galleries that just exhibit artworks, Biennale provides a unique experience of art instead. That’s why the common people could interact and connect with the artistic works on display here,” he added.

