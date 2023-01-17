Home Cities Kochi

Soon, enhanced security for NIA courts in Kochi

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the sanctioning of Rs 67.86 lakh for security enhancement and other construction activities by the state government recently, security will be further beefed up at the Ernakulam District Court Annexure  in Kaloor, Kochi which houses two National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts.

A security audit of the court complex was conducted by the police in 2020 and a report was filed before the government and the high court in this regard. The major recommendations of the report include erecting compound walls and installing security devices at the complex.  Later in July 2020, the high court registrar wrote to the government urging it to grant in-principle nod and allocation of funds to implement the recommendations.

After the  public works executive engineer, Thrissur prepared an estimate for the work to be carried out,  the home department sanctioned the necessary funds last month. According to the  Government Order (GO) Rs 19.86 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the compound wall and Rs 24 lakh for modernisation of electrical systems, including the installation of a diesel generator.

“Currently, there is no compound wall on one side of the court complex. Another side of the court complex has a small compound wall. The diesel generator is an urgent requirement as these courts often examine accused persons lodged at jails in other states. As part of the security enhancement,  CCTV coverage will be ensured at the court complex.

Scanners would be installed on a permanent basis to check people entering the court complex,” an official said. Terrorism case accused and convicts are brought to the court complex almost  on a daily basis  
Since 2020, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel have been permanently stationed at the court complex. The NIA courts also function as CBI courts and Additional Sessions Courts. There is also a permanent Lok Adalat and Alternate Resolution Centre functioning at the court complex.

