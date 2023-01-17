Home Cities Kochi

Water shortage in Kochi pushes people of three residential areas to depend on tankers

 Thoundayil Road NJK Narayaneeyam Apartments’ Association secretary M Ramachandran said lack of water pressure had plagued KWA supply for several years.

Published: 17th January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Water Shortage

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) connection does not necessarily mean that you get running water and the residents of Thoundayil Road, South Bridge Avenue and Parambithara  Road are learning this the hard way.  The situation has become so perilous that the residents have to depend on  water tankers to get drinking water. According to them, the sorry state of affairs is the fallout of the tussle between the corporation and the KWA over laying new water pipelines.

Thoundayil Road NJK Narayaneeyam Apartments’ Association secretary M Ramachandran said lack of water pressure had plagued KWA supply for several years.“Now, things have come to such a pass that even the trickle has stopped. The main line connectivity is from Thammanam Pump house. And it is my understanding that the volume of water being pumped is very less,” he said, adding, regular supply was restored after the residents’ associations came together and pressured the KWA officials. “However, after a few days the supply dried up,” he said.  

“Our councillor Malini Kurup said that the main underground pipe connected to the main line coming from Maradu is smaller in size and it needs to be upgraded. Also, these pipes are very old,” he said. The councillor said to relay the pipes a lot of funds are required and she is yet to get the same from the budgeted plan fund,” M Ramachandran  quoted her as saying. “Malini  urup said she was in touch with the officials to get the funds. But I feel that all this is an excuse,” he said. According to him, he had spoken to the KWA assistant engineer several times.

“They pass the buck to the corporation. This has been continuing for more than six months and there seems to be no lasting solution to the issue,”  said M Ramachandran. “The apartments here are presently buying water. We have to ration our water consumption. The daily purchase of drinking water is burning a hole in everyone’s pocket,” he said, calling for urgent action in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp