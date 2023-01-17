Water shortage in Kochi pushes people of three residential areas to depend on tankers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) connection does not necessarily mean that you get running water and the residents of Thoundayil Road, South Bridge Avenue and Parambithara Road are learning this the hard way. The situation has become so perilous that the residents have to depend on water tankers to get drinking water. According to them, the sorry state of affairs is the fallout of the tussle between the corporation and the KWA over laying new water pipelines.

Thoundayil Road NJK Narayaneeyam Apartments’ Association secretary M Ramachandran said lack of water pressure had plagued KWA supply for several years.“Now, things have come to such a pass that even the trickle has stopped. The main line connectivity is from Thammanam Pump house. And it is my understanding that the volume of water being pumped is very less,” he said, adding, regular supply was restored after the residents’ associations came together and pressured the KWA officials. “However, after a few days the supply dried up,” he said.

“Our councillor Malini Kurup said that the main underground pipe connected to the main line coming from Maradu is smaller in size and it needs to be upgraded. Also, these pipes are very old,” he said. The councillor said to relay the pipes a lot of funds are required and she is yet to get the same from the budgeted plan fund,” M Ramachandran quoted her as saying. “Malini urup said she was in touch with the officials to get the funds. But I feel that all this is an excuse,” he said. According to him, he had spoken to the KWA assistant engineer several times.

“They pass the buck to the corporation. This has been continuing for more than six months and there seems to be no lasting solution to the issue,” said M Ramachandran. “The apartments here are presently buying water. We have to ration our water consumption. The daily purchase of drinking water is burning a hole in everyone’s pocket,” he said, calling for urgent action in the matter.

