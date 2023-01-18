Parking fee at nine metro stations of Kochi to go up from 20th

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to revise the parking fee for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at nine major metro stations. The decision is to withdraw the cut in fares effected during Covid.

A recent survey found that the parking facility is being used more by non-metro passengers than regular metro commuters. Due to this, there are complaints that the regular passengers of metro do not get parking facilities at stations.

Due to this, KMRL officials have decided to limit the parking facilities in a way that is beneficial to metro passengers. For metro passengers, the revised fare is Rs 15 for four-wheelers for the first 2 hours. Four-wheelers will be charged Rs 5 for each subsequent hour. Two-wheelers will be charged Rs 5 every 2 hours.

Meanwhile, non-metro passengers will be charged Rs 35 for parking car or jeep for the first two hours and Rs 20 for each subsequent hour. Two-wheelers of non-metro commuters will be charged Rs 20 for parking for the first two hours and Rs 10 for every hour thereafter. The revised rates will be effective from January 20.

