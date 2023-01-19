A celebration of everything handmade

Gargi R Prasannan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Craft Festival has something for every collector. From jewellery to home decor products such as paintings, pottery, and even clothes, the ten-day fair at the Marine Drive Grounds organised by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), the Government of India and the Uralungal Labour Contract Society, celebrates the craftsmanship of our artisans. From the famed Aaranmula mirror to kurtis and jewellery, the accent is on handmade products. Cute wooden dolls and key chains are part of the products on sale, which appeal to the child in you.

“We started this bamboo craft initiative to help dalit-adivasi women become self-sufficient. Many of their living conditions worsened after the flood and landslide in 2018. Now the Cochin Craft Festival gives an opportunity to showcase their skills,” says Varsha Shaji, coordinator of Fibrent, a women’s initiative working on bamboo crafts in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

Fibrent evolved from RIGHTS, a not-for-profit organisation working with marginalised communities and disaster risk reduction.The festival gives an opportunity to many small-scale artisans from around the country to exhibit and sell their products. Even though handicrafts always have a market, small-scale production units don’t get enough opportunities to sell their work.

“All the participants here have artisan identity cards issued by the Government. Selected artists will get a chance to take part in the exhibition based on the quality of their work”, says Rona Roy, staff of Handicrafts Service Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The exhibition was previously held at Thiruvananthapuram and was a big success, adds Rona. The Government recognises craft persons by giving them various awards such as Shilpa Guru Award, Handicrafts National Award, and Handicrafts State Award to encourage them and appreciate their work.

Handicrafts National Award winner P.A.Sasidharan from Perumbavoor with his wooden works is one of the participants.

“This is the third time I am participating in the exhibition. People like handicraft products but sale is not an easy task in Kerala as I participated in exhibitions held at Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi. The opportunity is great though,” says Sasidharan.The artists are getting to exhibit the products free of cost, as there is no rent for the stalls. Also, they are entitled to travel and dearness allowances.

The exhibition is on till January 22.

