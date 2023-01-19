Home Cities Kochi

Pen-pointing: Devotion and devolution

Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes

Published: 19th January 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gathered to witness the Makarajyothi at Sabarimala | File Pic

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: On January 14, the Makara Vilakku day, a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) employee was seen pushing and shoving devotees in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

As the Kerala High Court directed disciplinary action against the guard, he was relieved from duty and sent to Manacaud Devaswom, his home station. The guard, Arunkumar S, turned out to be a member of the employees union of the ruling CPM at the TDB.

Notably, pilgrims from other states who visit Sabarimala every year say the staff and policemen deployed at the hill shrine behave rudely.

Incidents of Devaswom staff manhandling employees have been reported at Guruvayur and Chottanikkara temples, too, recently. On January 6, two women devotees complained that they were assaulted by the staff at Chottanikkara temple. Similarly, an elderly woman had submitted a complaint regarding assault by guards in October.

Two months ago, a woman devotee had donated a four-sovereign gold chain to the Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur. The chain vanished mysteriously. Though the vigilance wing conducted an inquiry, the issue was hushed up. Recently the temple administration found discrepancies in its accounts, and a shortage of Rs 3 lakh was reported. The employees concerned returned the amount, and the issue was ‘settled’.
The job of a temple employee is more devotional than mechanical. However, the ruling dispensation nominates party leaders to the Devaswom boards and they, in turn, accommodate party workers in temple jobs.

Recently the Kerala Congress (Mani) and Nationalist Congress Party got representation in Guruvayur Devaswom Board. The party workers – appointed by party leaders – in temples owe allegiance to their political bosses, and not the deity.

Many of these political party members are atheists, and they perform temple rituals giving scant regard to its sanctity. There were incidents where employees were caught holding booze parties on temple premises!
It seems the pathetic state of affairs would continue until perhaps the court intervenes and liberates Devaswom boards from the clutches of politicians. Only true devotees should be provided jobs at Devaswom boards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp