Kochi's Rajendra Maidan set for ‘romantic’ reopening

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, some good news amid mounting frustration over shrinking open spaces in the city. The historic Rajendra Maidan – which has been locked up in red tape for several – is likely to be thrown open to the public on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Official torpidity and politico-legal rigmarole had thwarted several attempts in the past to reopen this picturesque public place at the heart of the city.

In 2014-15, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had set up a laser show at the ground, spending over Rs 3 crore. However, the show came to a halt due to the alleged technical glitches within a couple of months. Attempts to revive it failed, and entry to the ground was curbed.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by RTI activist K T Cheshire, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau registered a case against Congress leader and former GCDA chairman Venugopal and other officials involved in the project. Officers found financial irregularities amounting to about Rs 1 crore, according to reports.

Thereon, maidan remained locked up, as the case was in progress. “Now, the case is over and we have even received approval from the vigilance department,” says a top GCDA official. “The laser show equipment has been shifted to the vigilance department’s custody.”

The official says the maidan will be retained as an open space. “It is a place of historic importance. Only a stage will be constructed to conduct public programmes,” he adds.

“The remaining space will be left open, by increasing green cover. We expect to open the ground to the public on February 14. The project is being implemented with the help of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited.”

Welcoming the decision, Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi president K S Dileep highlights the need for more open spaces in the city. “We had protested against turning Rajendra Maidan into a commercial spot and be left as an open space.”

Better Kochi Response Group president S Gopakumar echoes similar views. “The renovated Durbar Hall ground and Subhash Park have been drawing huge crowds. Eastern and central parts of Kochi need more open spaces. A vacant space is remaining idle near to the Vytilla Mobility Hub. which can be a good open space for the public if renovated,” he notes.

Notably, making more open spaces available was one of the corporation’s promises in its 2022-23 budget, which earmarked Rs 10 crore for the project.

