Rs 3.3 crore project for tech researchers

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved the sub-project submitted by the researchers of the Department of Ship Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), under the third phase of the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET).

The project ‘Electric Propulsion System for Energy Efficient Houseboats’ submitted by Cusat and Centre for Development in Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is worth Rs 331.17lakh. Out of this, Rs 22.86 lakh has been earmarked for the Department of Ship Technology for design and water testing of electric propulsion system for houseboats.

C-DAC scientist Sigi C Joseph, and Dr Rajesh P Nair, Department of Ship Technology are the chief researchers of the project. Assistant professors in the Department of Ship Technology Arvind K R and Mohammad Ashiq are co-investigators.

Dr C B Sudhir, Kerala Maritime Board approved consultant and adjunct faculty of Ship Technology, Cusat is the technical advisor of the project. It is hoped that this project will be a big step in the field of sustainable technology to make houseboats, which are an indispensable part of Kerala’s tourism sector, free from carbon pollution.

The design of the houseboats will be in such a way that solar energy can also be used. The project consists of feasibility study, design and construction of two/three electric houseboats.

PRELIMINARY WORK BEGINS
