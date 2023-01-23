Three West Bengal natives arrested with 1.15kg of ganja in Kalady

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police arrested three West Bengal natives for possession and sale of 1.15 kg of ganja at Kalady on Sunday. The arrested are Jiyarul SK, 24, of Nadia, Mirajul Mandal, 41, of Murshidabad, and Rony Mondal, 21, of Nadia.

Following a tip-off, a police team from Kalady police station reached a place near Kalady BSNL Junction where the accused persons were found standing with a baggage. The ganja was found concealed inside the bag.

The police said the accused persons had arrived from West Bengal for selling ganja at a higher price.

They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

