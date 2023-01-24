Home Cities Kochi

Cops suspect quotation gang’s role in businessman's kidnap

KOCHI: Quotation gangs are back in business in Ernakulam as police suspect the role of a  gang behind kidnapping and subsequent torture of a businessman at Munambam two months back. Police said the alleged quotation to kidnap the victim was given by another Kochi-based businessman identified as Fakrudheen T, 59,  following rivalry in a business deal.

Though Fakrudheen approached sessions court for bail a few days back as he has been spending time in jail since his arrest on December 2, the court denied him bail considering the nature and gravity of the offence.

“He is one of the main accused in the case. We are verifying his background as he has a criminal past,” said a senior police officer.

As per the probe details, Fakrudheen along with eight other persons hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the victim and on November 30, 2022, the victim was allegedly kidnapped at Ayyambilly in a Delhi registration car and he was kept in confinement till 2am on December 1, 2022.

