Celebrating 25 years of bonhomie with books

Gargi R Prasannan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Programmes and events organised by residence associations are not new. But Kottakkakam Residents Association in Tripunithura is all set to attempt a new idea as a part of their Silver Jubilee celebration. The association is holding a literature fest ‘KRAft: Festival Of Thought’ on January 27 and 28 at the Kalikotta Palace in Tripunithura.

Though Tripunithura is a place that holds a space in people’s minds for its cultural significance, though, there was a lack of events promoting literature. So, the organisers of KRAft did not think twice and decided on a literature fest for their silver jubilee celebration.

The two-day event will have a book fair, and various sessions where renowned personalities, including George Pulikkan, Professor T J Joseph, and Professor S Sivadas. “In the beginning, we planned to include more students because they are the upcoming generation. But, this is not a student’s festival for sure and anyone enthusiastic about reading can be a part of this,” says veteran journalist K Pradeep, who is one of the curators of KRAft.

If the fest becomes a success, the organisers plan to set up similar events in the upcoming years. “The women’s wing of the association is also actively participating in the coordination. However, it is important to mention that the youth are not showing much enthusiasm,” says Prasanna K Varma, one of the curators.

According to children’s books writer Sivadas, a literature fest is the best opportunity to nurture a bond with books.

