Jazeera Airways to expand ops in Kerala

Jazeera celebrated five years of  its Indian operations in the presence of travel trade partners and media in Kochi on Wednesday.

26th January 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jazeera Airways said  India factors high on its  list of top destinations, both for inbound and outbound travel. The Kuwait-based low-cost airline said that it will  expand its operations to Kozhikode and Kannur International Airports later this year. Currently,Jazeera serves two cities in Kerala including the recently launched Thiruvananthapuram.

In the last five years, Jazeera Airways has expanded from one route(Hyderabad) starting in 2017, to eight major cities in the country. These include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, offering passengers a direct corridor to Kuwait and other GCC countries at competitive prices.

“At Jazeera Airways, We are always keen to serve destinations that provide better connectivity for our passengers at reasonable fares. We currently serve eight major cities in India with two in Kerala,” said Romana Parvi, regional manager - of South Asia for Jazeera Airways. Jazeera celebrated five years of  its Indian operations  in the presence of travel trade partners and media in Kochi on Wednesday.

