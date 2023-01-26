Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road to get a major facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and beautify Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, one of the major roads in Kochi city, on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, projects director Dr M P Ramnawas, general manager Vinu C Koshi and GCDA secretary Abdul Malik K V.

As per the agreement, GCDA will carry out the road renovation work and KMRL will renovate the footpaths and medians. Kochi Metro has undertaken this project as part of its non-motorised transport initiatives.

The 3.2 km stretch will be upgraded to international standard at Rs 17 crore. Traffic signals will be installed and a bench for pedestrians to rest and waste bins to dump garbage will also be placed on the stretch. Also, the trees on the stretch will be preserved at the time of the construction. GCDA and KMRL aim to set a model for an ideal road in the district.

